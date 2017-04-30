Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) traded down 1.99% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,543 shares. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $139.21 and a one year high of $175.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business earned $199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $3,231,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,532.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $930,571.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,249 shares of company stock worth $84,996,895 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 101,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

