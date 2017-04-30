Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Aegis in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 26,563,886 shares of the company traded hands. Twitter has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.90 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Twitter had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $137,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey acquired 574,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $9,539,913.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,606 shares of company stock worth $8,663,955. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amerigo Asset Management increased its position in Twitter by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 6,463,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $96,635,000 after buying an additional 2,528,910 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twitter by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 6,169,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after buying an additional 1,926,150 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 31.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,471,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,323,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Twitter by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,240,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,351,000 after buying an additional 1,070,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twitter by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,923,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

