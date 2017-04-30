Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. 6,681,951 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Twenty-First Century Fox has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business earned $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

