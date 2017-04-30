Tuesday Morning Co. (TUES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,693,373 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 6,350,778 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on TUES. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Tuesday Morning from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tuesday Morning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Becker acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 62.2% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 423,292 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 323,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 906,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 536,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) opened at 3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $142.89 million. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post ($0.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

