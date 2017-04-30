Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35

News headlines about Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tsakos Energy Navigation earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) opened at 4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

