Trupanion (TRUP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trupanion earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) opened at 15.89 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $468.90 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business earned $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 6,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $100,378.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,484,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,436,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,700 shares of company stock worth $607,446 over the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions for its medical plan, which are marketed to consumers.

