Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.02 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) opened at 15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock’s market cap is $468.90 million. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $57,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,498,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,620,437.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ian Moffat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,700 shares of company stock worth $607,446 in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions for its medical plan, which are marketed to consumers.

