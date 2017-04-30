Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, COO Ian Moffat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,484,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,436,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,700 shares of company stock worth $604,436 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,853,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trupanion by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 506,636 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $11,253,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 346,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) traded down 1.30% during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 54,961 shares. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $426.70 million.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions for its medical plan, which are marketed to consumers.

