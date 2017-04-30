Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.67%. The business earned $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.96 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) opened at 26.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The firm’s market cap is $1.30 billion. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $40.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Bank of America Corp cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 price objective on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Triumph Group

