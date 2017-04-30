Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.07

News headlines about Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triumph Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) traded up 1.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,356 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.80. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm earned $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,670.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maribess L. Miller bought 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $99,966.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,736.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,151 shares of company stock valued at $135,241. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

