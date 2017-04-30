Trina Solar Limited (TSL) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trina Solar Limited earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL) opened at 11.54 on Friday. Trina Solar Limited has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSL shares. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Trina Solar Limited in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trina Solar Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Trina Solar Limited Company Profile

Trina Solar Limited is an integrated solar power products manufacturer and solar system developer based in China with a global distribution network. The Company has integrated the manufacturing of ingots, wafers and solar cells for use in its photovoltaic (PV) module production. Its PV modules provide electric power for residential, commercial, industrial and other applications.

