Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) opened at 14.88 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

