Transocean LTD (RIG) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transocean LTD earned a news impact score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean LTD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on Transocean LTD in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America Corp cut Transocean LTD from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price objective on Transocean LTD and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) opened at 11.03 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business earned $974 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Transocean LTD (RIG) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/transocean-ltd-rig-receiving-very-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean LTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean LTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.