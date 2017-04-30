TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGL. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ci Capital reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransGlobe Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) traded down 2.44% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 58,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $144.41 million. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is an oil exploration and production company. The Company’s activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt). The Company conducts its operations through the Arab Republic of Egypt segment. The Company is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties.

