TransAlta Co. (TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) remained flat at $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.74. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TransAlta by 6.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,525,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in TransAlta by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 326.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 950,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/transalta-co-tac-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.