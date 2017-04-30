Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GDXJ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 449% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,458 call options.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GDXJ) opened at 32.23 on Friday. Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

About Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

