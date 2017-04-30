Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CIT Group (CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 65,728 call options on the company. This is an increase of 643% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,851 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on CIT Group to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) opened at 46.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company’s market capitalization is $9.38 billion. CIT Group has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $47.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm earned $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other news, Director R. Brad Oates sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $300,743.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $214,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,520.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 758,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

