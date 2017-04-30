Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on JD.Com (JD)

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,499 put options on the company. This is an increase of 705% compared to the average daily volume of 2,545 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.50) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) opened at 35.07 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $49.74 billion. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $80.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.Com will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

