Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm earned $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Tile Shop Holdings had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Tile Shop Holdings updated its FY17 guidance to $0.50-0.57 EPS.
Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) traded down 1.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 531,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tile Shop Holdings has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 2.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTS. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tile Shop Holdings from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.
In other Tile Shop Holdings news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of Tile Shop Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Homeister sold 5,000 shares of Tile Shop Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in Tile Shop Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Tile Shop Holdings by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Century Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tile Shop Holdings by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
