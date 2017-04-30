Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm earned $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Tile Shop Holdings had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Tile Shop Holdings updated its FY17 guidance to $0.50-0.57 EPS.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) traded down 1.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 531,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tile Shop Holdings has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/tile-shop-holdings-inc-tts-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTS. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tile Shop Holdings from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Tile Shop Holdings news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of Tile Shop Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Homeister sold 5,000 shares of Tile Shop Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in Tile Shop Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Tile Shop Holdings by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Century Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tile Shop Holdings by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.