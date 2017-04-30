The Western Union Company (WU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Western Union Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Western Union Company had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 69.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from The Western Union Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The Western Union Company’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Western Union Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Compass Point lowered The Western Union Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on The Western Union Company to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/the-western-union-company-wu-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

The Western Union Company Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.