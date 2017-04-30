The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,961 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 154,470 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) opened at 19.83 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $578.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Hamlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 874,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 167,388 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 621,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 361,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 614,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 304,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

