The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Held by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC held its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 845.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,667,000 after buying an additional 6,483,151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 16,587,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,708,000 after buying an additional 4,778,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $188,207,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,793,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,814,000 after buying an additional 2,060,259 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

