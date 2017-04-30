Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr cut Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $89.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 2.00% during trading on Friday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522,503 shares. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post $3.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

In related news, insider Kevin P. March sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $12,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,663 shares in the company, valued at $36,225,050.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $427,631.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,629.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,402 shares of company stock valued at $67,884,791. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 77.1% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 370.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,080,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,997,000 after buying an additional 6,361,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,185,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

