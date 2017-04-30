Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Saturday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 2.00% on Friday, reaching $79.18. 10,522,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

In related news, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,452,246.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,834 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,535.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $42,379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 993,164 shares in the company, valued at $77,943,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,402 shares of company stock worth $67,884,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

