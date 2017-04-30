Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $31.58. 5,029,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.14 and a beta of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business earned $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $166,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $169,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

