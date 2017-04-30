Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 1,120.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to post $-2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2.12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) opened at 7.93 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $293.86 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $82,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections.

