Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report sales of $30.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.5 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $25.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $30.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.96 million to $108.5 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $120.7 million to $132.7 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,692,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,559,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 141,812 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,669,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 827,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 145,443 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,179 shares. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.83%.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.
