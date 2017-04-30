Terraco Gold Corp (TEN) Director Zahir Dhanani Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN) Director Zahir Dhanani bought 90,000 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

Zahir Dhanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Zahir Dhanani bought 60,000 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Zahir Dhanani bought 2,000 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$280.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Zahir Dhanani bought 9,500 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,330.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Zahir Dhanani bought 88,500 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$12,390.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/terraco-gold-corp-ten-director-zahir-dhanani-acquires-90000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Terraco Gold Corp

Terraco Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is a precious metals royalty and exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and the acquisition of royalty assets. The Company has exploration properties and royalty assets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Terraco Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terraco Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.