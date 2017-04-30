Ternium SA (tx) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Ternium SA (NYSE:tx) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ternium SA’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Ternium SA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Ternium SA has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium SA to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) opened at 25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. Ternium SA has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.52. The business earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ternium SA had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Ternium SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on shares of Ternium SA in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $24.00 price objective on Ternium SA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Ternium SA Company Profile

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

