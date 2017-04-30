Ternium SA (tx) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Ternium SA (NYSE:tx) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium SA’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Ternium SA has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Ternium SA has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium SA to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) opened at 25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Ternium SA has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $28.04.

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ternium SA had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 5.29%. Ternium SA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TX. HSBC Holdings plc raised Ternium SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.50 target price on shares of Ternium SA in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $24.00 target price on Ternium SA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Ternium SA Company Profile

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

