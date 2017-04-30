Terex Co. (TEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. OTR Global upgraded Terex to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.
Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) traded down 1.77% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,339 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.70 billion. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.43.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company earned $974.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Kevin Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $157,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 472 shares of company stock worth $14,999 and sold 60,215 shares worth $1,880,330. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 150,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 97,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Terex
Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.