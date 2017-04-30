Terex Co. (TEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. OTR Global upgraded Terex to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) traded down 1.77% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,339 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.70 billion. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company earned $974.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Terex Co. (TEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/terex-co-tex-given-a-38-00-price-target-by-credit-suisse-group-ag-analysts-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Kevin Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $157,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 472 shares of company stock worth $14,999 and sold 60,215 shares worth $1,880,330. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 150,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 97,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.