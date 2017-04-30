Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Teradyne had a positive return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company earned $380 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.55.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,700 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $47,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 9,188 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $267,922.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,288 shares of company stock valued at $802,631. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Teradyne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,042 shares. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The stock’s market cap is $6.21 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

