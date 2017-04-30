Telenav Inc (TNAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telenav has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.30-0.28) EPS.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company earned $52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $-0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) opened at 8.70 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $376.74 million. Telenav Inc has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telenav in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/telenav-inc-tnav-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Telenav

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.