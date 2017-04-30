Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s (ERIC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their market perform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Saturday morning. Cowen and Company currently has a $3.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,287 shares. The company’s market cap is $21.24 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business earned $46.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 104,722,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,534,000 after buying an additional 42,301,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,483,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,989,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,793,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 650,920 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

