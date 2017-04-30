Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) traded up 0.31% on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,287 shares. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $21.24 billion.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm earned $46.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.63%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

