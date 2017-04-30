Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to report sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson reported sales of $6.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.48 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $25.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.36 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 4,946,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company’s market cap is $21.24 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

