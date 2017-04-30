Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report $42.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.3 million and the lowest is $41.9 million. Teladoc posted sales of $26.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc will report full year sales of $42.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.11 million to $183.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $245.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $234.4 million to $253.7 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teladoc.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 69.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Teladoc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 target price on Teladoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Teladoc from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $1,504,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,383.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael H. King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,569.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc during the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 357.5% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) opened at 24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Teladoc has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35 billion.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

