Tegna Inc (TGNA) Short Interest Update

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,329,485 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 4,146,812 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,605,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP William A. Behan sold 24,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $637,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard D. Elias sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $127,836.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,472. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tegna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,184,000 after buying an additional 311,605 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tegna by 1.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,091,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,743,000 after buying an additional 129,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tegna by 47.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,939,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,923,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tegna by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Tegna by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,502,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,566,000 after buying an additional 133,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tegna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tegna from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) traded down 1.47% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 1,892,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tegna has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business earned $887.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.46 million. Tegna had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tegna will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Tegna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Tegna

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

