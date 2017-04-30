Teekay (TK) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Teekay (NYSE:TK) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Teekay from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) traded up 1.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,012 shares. Teekay has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company’s market capitalization is $747.34 million.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Teekay had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company earned $552.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay will post ($0.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.03%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

