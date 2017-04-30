TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.76.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,219 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

In related news, Director Peter Mellbye sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $334,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Scott sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,597.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,983. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 0.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 21,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

