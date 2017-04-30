Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tech Data Corp (TECD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will announce $7.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.44 billion and the lowest is $7.24 billion. Tech Data Corp reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $34.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $33.56 billion to $34.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tech Data Corp.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.28. Tech Data Corp had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tech Data Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tech Data Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

In related news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $190,579.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Tech Data Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,972.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp during the first quarter valued at $7,409,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp during the first quarter valued at $2,657,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tech Data Corp (TECD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/tech-data-corp-tecd-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-7-33-billion-updated.html.

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) opened at 95.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.90. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

Tech Data Corp Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

