Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $47.985 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,056,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 705.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,295,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $301,186,000 after buying an additional 7,265,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $141,000,000 after buying an additional 3,432,246 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,579,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $71,506,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other Intel news, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $78,318.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,157.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,461 shares of company stock worth $6,866,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

