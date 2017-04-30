Teachers Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Corelogic worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,275,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,454,000 after buying an additional 124,858 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,979,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after buying an additional 81,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,913,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 311,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) opened at 42.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Corelogic had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm earned $439.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $300,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry M. Sando sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,600,915.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

