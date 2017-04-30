Teachers Advisors LLC Has $21.505 Million Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) traded down 2.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 738,516 shares of the stock traded hands. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.22.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company earned $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 14,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $341,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Diedrich sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $181,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

