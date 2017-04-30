United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of United Community Banks worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 47.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,838,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 588,539 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $11,010,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,864,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,259,000 after buying an additional 385,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,156,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after buying an additional 354,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 249.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 288,711 shares in the last quarter.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) traded down 3.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 307,563 shares. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business earned $104.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIG Partners lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price target on United Community Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

