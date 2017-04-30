Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,180,430 ILG Inc (ILG)

Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,180,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,448,000. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ILG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ILG during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ILG during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ILG during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ILG during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) traded down 1.83% on Friday, reaching $24.11. 1,905,949 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. ILG Inc has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. ILG had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business earned $455 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ILG Inc will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ILG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ILG in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ILG in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ILG from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ILG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other ILG news, SVP Marie A. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $128,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

