Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 15,272 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Discovery Communications worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,038,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,919,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 28.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.60. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

