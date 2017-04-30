TD Securities Analysts Give Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) a C$20.00 Price Target

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) has been given a C$20.00 price objective by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock.

PJC.A has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.79.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Company Profile

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

