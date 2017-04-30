TCF Financial (TCB) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TCF Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) opened at 16.51 on Friday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,365 shares in the company, valued at $41,505.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/tcf-financial-tcb-earning-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.