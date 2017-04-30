Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Morrison Home Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,114,322 shares of the company traded hands. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $890.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business earned $769.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

